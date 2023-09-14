Hart district invites students, families to college and career fair  

The William S. Hart Union High School District is hosting its annual college and career readiness fair 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Canyon High School.

Students will learn about higher education opportunities, career development and local industries.

There will be a total of seven presentations throughout the evening, including five given in both Spanish and English. The presentations cover topics including finding the perfect college, taking the right classes and academic planning for college sports.

An estimated 39 colleges and universities from around the country are confirmed to attend along with representatives of four military branches.

If students would like to pursue other alternatives to higher education, there will also be local companies present for networking opportunities and career technical education pathways.

For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected].