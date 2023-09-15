Hit-and-run suspect reportedly arrested in SCV  

A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision was reportedly arrested near the intersection of Oak Springs Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road, according to Officer Jon Boyd, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Altadena Office, and a video circulating online.

The fatality occurred just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday on Big Tujunga Canyon Road, just north of mile post mark 7.79. Boyd said a black Yamaha motorcycle was traveling southbound on the road when the driver of a gray Ford Maverick, driving northbound, collided into the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was ejected and succumbed to his injuries, while the driver of the Ford reportedly fled the scene, according to preliminary investigations.

It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, who the arresting agency was as the CHP Newhall office was unable to confirm if it was the Newhall office or another office. Lt. Marcus Phillips, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the arrest was a CHP handle and that while sheriff’s deputies assisted, the arrest was handled by the CHP.

Further details regarding the suspect have not been made available to The Signal by the CHP, at the time of this publication.