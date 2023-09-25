Hundreds pay tribute to fallen deputy in SCV vigil 

Community members, elected officials, law enforcement personnel, first responders and the friends and family of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer congregated in his honor on Sunday for a candlelight vigil held at Marketplace Park.

As attendees walked onto the grounds from the parking lot, a gateway was formed by two Los Angeles County Fire Department ladder trucks that pointed their ladders toward each other — with an American flag suspended between them.

While the exact number of people who attended is unknown, city officials said there were approximately 450 electric candles prepared for the event and there weren’t nearly enough for everyone.

The West Ranch High School marching band , Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s alma mater, performed at the vigil Sunday night. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

Clinkunbroomer, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, was shot and killed while on duty in Palmdale on Sept. 16. The man accused of killing Clinkunbroomer, Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff Monday and later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murder charges.

Speakers at the event included Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes Santa Clarita, Mayor Jason Gibbs and Father Jihoon Kim of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church. The national anthem was performed by the band of West Ranch High School — Clinkunbroomer’s alma mater.

Garcia said that there was nothing more important to him than being at the event, that it was one of the toughest weeks he had ever been through, that he couldn’t imagine what Clinkunbroomer’s family was going through and he lamented that we live in a world where his death could happen.

“We must rise above this and we must do better as a community,” said Garcia. “That juxtaposition of someone who was willing to make the ultimate demonstration of love by protecting us and laying down his life… with someone who was willing to take that individual’s life is a powerful one to learn from and we must be compelled to do better as a country and as a society.”

Gibbs called Clinkunbroomer’s killing a “cowardly act of violence” but thanked the community of Santa Clarita for its outpouring of support and help in assisting police to find the suspect.

“I personally never had the honor of meeting Deputy Clinkunbroomer, but in the days since his death, I have heard from many people in this community who have known him well,” said Gibbs. “The words that keep coming to describe him are kind, dedicated, loyal with a deep love for his family, his community and his brothers and sisters.”

The ceremony concluded with the raising of the candles during a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”