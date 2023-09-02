Labor Day weekend brings in showers  

Labor Day weekend plans may have to be changed for Santa Clarita residents as a brief rain shower graced the area on Saturday, according to National Weather Service officials.

“We have a lot of subtropical moisture coming up from the south,” said Carol Smith, a meteorologist for the NWS, “so what’s happening is that there’s a really big closed, low-pressure system and upper-level low that’s parked over Northern California, right over the coast and that’s helping to kick off this southern flow at the surface. So it’s just drawing up this really moisture-laden air, the subtropical moisture.”

Smith said that Santa Clarita’s clouds will be gloomy, but the rain will be less intense.

Saturday is expected to accumulate 0.05 inches of rain. Sunday morning near Newhall Pass is expected to accumulate a little more at 0.2 inches of rain.

Santa Clarita residents were surprised to find rain duirng Labor Day weekend on Saturday morning. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“It’s a monsoonal circulation and it’s really quite a lot of moisture, maybe slightly more moisture than what we typically see in a monsoon,” said Smith.

This pattern of rain is not unusual for the time of season Smith said.

The forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley is as follows: