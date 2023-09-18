LASD: Sheriff’s captain relieved of duty  

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Wednesday that a high-ranking captain was relieved of duty on Sept. 11, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau have repeatedly declined to confirm the identity of the officer, who is reportedly a Stevenson Ranch resident, according to a pair of sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the investigation.

Although his name has been published in other media reports, The Signal is declining to release the name of the captain pending his arrest or confirmation of his identity by a law enforcement agency.

SIB officials released the following statement when questioned days after they learned of the captain’s status as a suspect, according to an email from the department:

“As of Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, a captain has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of a criminal investigation. The department takes allegations of misconduct very seriously and expects all members, especially those in leadership positions, to act in an ethical and responsible manner. Individuals who violate the department’s values and high standards will be held accountable.”

Both the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation referred inquiries regarding the suspect to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

An FBI official confirmed Friday the agency is not involved in the investigation.

A DOJ official confirmed there was no one in custody by the name given to The Signal as of Friday.

Published media reports have said the captain is the subject of a Los Angeles Police Department investigation. As of the publication of this story, LAPD officials have declined to confirm it.

