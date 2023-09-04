Motorcyclist dies in collision 

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrives at the scene of a motorcycle accident in the Newhall Pass on Sunday, Sept. 03, 2023. Oscar Sol / The Signal.
A motorcyclist was killed on the 17000 block Foothill Boulevard in the Newhall Pass on Sunday night, according to Officer Drake Madison with the Los Angeles Police Department.  

Drake said the motorcyclist was traveling along Foothill at approximately 10 p.m. at a high rate of speed when he crossed over the line and collided with a guardrail, was ejected and then collided with a pole.   

According to a witness at the scene, someone attempted to perform CPR on the rider until paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.  

No other injuries, or parties involved, were reported.  

