Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive, according to Kaitlyn Aldanda, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

The collision occurred at approximately 7:35 a.m. with firefighters arriving at the scene about five minutes later.  

The patient was transported from the scene at 7:58 a.m. and was en route to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital.  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station did not have information immediately available on the collision.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

