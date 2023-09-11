Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle 

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive, according to Kaitlyn Aldanda, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:35 a.m. with firefighters arriving at the scene about five minutes later.

The patient was transported from the scene at 7:58 a.m. and was en route to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station did not have information immediately available on the collision.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.