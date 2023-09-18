Photos: Vigil held in Palmdale honoring slain deputy

Mourners gather at the Palmdale Sheriff's Department to pay their respects to Deupty Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Mourners gather at the Palmdale Sheriff's Station to pay their respects to Deupty Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Flowers, candles and patriotic memorabilia are placed at the corner of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Mourners light up candles and cellphone flash in honor of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
