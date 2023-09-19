Saugus Union School District reschedules special meeting 

The Saugus Union School District governing board announced Tuesday a special meeting scheduled for that evening has been moved, due to an inadvertent mistake in Monday’s notice of the meeting, according to school officials.

A notice posted online around 4:30 p.m. Monday announcing a meeting the following day shouldn’t have said the words “closed session” at the top, SUSD Superintendent Colleen Hawkins said Tuesday morning.

“SUSD wants to ensure that there is no confusion by the community that this is an open meeting with full public comment allowed,” the email from Hawkins noted. “The district also wants to ensure that there is ample time available for the community to participate in either process that the governing board decides should be used to fill this vacancy.”

The meeting is now being scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Saugus district leaders are expected to decide between making an appointment and holding a special election for the replacement of Cassandra Love, who announced her plans Monday to resign effective Oct. 2.

Love said she was stepping down from office because her son had an illness that required her attention.

Love, a civil attorney, was first elected to the governing board in November 2022.

In explaining the move of the special meeting to Wednesday, Hawkins said in a phone interview Tuesday the previous notice was shared from a template and not updated, which resulted in the mislabeling. The new notice was vetted by the district’s legal counsel, she added.

Additional information included in the new announcement was the estimated cost of a special election if one were to be held, which is $73,000.