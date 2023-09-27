SCV Water announces Dickason Drive overnight construction closures

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is notifying residents and commuters of the upcoming Dickason Drive Waterline Improvement Project, scheduled to begin construction on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

The project is expected to result in overnight construction closures, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., from Monday nights to Saturday mornings starting Monday. The project is expected to be completed in February.

During the closures, Dickason Drive will be temporarily closed in both directions from Decoro Drive to Smyth Drive during the specified nighttime hours.

“We kindly request that commuters use alternative routes during construction hours to minimize disruptions. Well-marked detour signs will be in place to assist with traffic flow,” said a news release from the water agency. “SCV Water values your understanding and cooperation as we continue to invest in our region’s water infrastructure.”

“We recognize that this construction may cause some temporary inconvenience for nearby residents,” the release added. “Our team is dedicated to minimizing noise and disruptions during these late-night hours. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the Dickason Drive Waterline Improvement Project can contact SCV Water’s Customer Care team at 661-294-0828.