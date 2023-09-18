Standing Strong: Empowering Dog Bite Victims to Secure Their Rights

https://pixabay.com/photos/man-dog-canine-training-trainer-89350/

Dog ownership is a rewarding and joyful experience. However, dog owners who cannot protect others from harm caused by their animals can be held liable for the suffering of the victims. Injuries from dog bites can cause serious physical and emotional trauma. Victims of dog bites have the right to secure compensation for their losses. Getting the right support can help you recover from the traumatic incident.

Illinois Dog Bite Laws

Unlike many other states, Illinois has strict dog bite laws to protect victims and encourage dog owners to be cautious and vigilant in keeping others safe from their animals.

Illinois has strict liability laws for dog bite cases. This means the dog owner is liable for any injuries caused by their dog, regardless of whether the owner was aware of the aggressive and dangerous nature of their animal. The only exception is if the victim was provoking the dog to attack or trespassing on the defendant’s property.

According to Illinois’ statute of limitations, the victim has two years from the date of the incident to file a lawsuit against the dog owner. If the victim was a minor, there can be an extension.

What Compensation Is Available to Dog Bite Victims

A dog bite typically pierces the victim’s skin. This can result in lacerations, scratches, and puncture wounds. It is important to note that it is not necessary for the dog to actually bite for the victims to suffer injuries. For example, the victim can be injured due to falling down. The victim has the right to seek compensation for medical expenses required to treat their injuries, including costs of emergency care, tetanus injections, and surgery.

The victim is also entitled to compensation for their lost wages or loss of earning capacity as a result of the dot bite injury. The emotional trauma of a dog bite injury can also have a major impact on the victim’s life, and they have the right to get compensation for this. The victim can suffer anxiety, depression, stress, and other types of mental distress as a result of the dog bite. Along with economic and noneconomic damages, victims can also receive punitive damages, which are awarded by a judge or jury as a means to punish the dog owner for their negligence.

How Can a Dog Bite Lawyer Help?

Victims of dog bites often feel frustrated and angry. The complicated legal processes to seek compensation can make things worse. Having an experienced dog bite lawyer on your side offers several advantages. A lawyer can guide you to the best legal route to get full compensation for your suffering. They can also help gather evidence to strengthen your case and negotiate with the opposing party to secure maximum compensation. If insurance companies are involved, your lawyer can handle communication with them. Insurance companies often try to use different tactics to minimize their financial exposure; however, an attorney can help defend your rights.