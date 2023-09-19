SUSD board member announces plan to step down 

The Saugus Union School District announced Monday afternoon that Cassandra Love is stepping down from the district’s governing board next month.

SUSD Superintendent Colleen Hawkins shared a statement from Love announcing her intention to resign effective Oct. 2, after learning the “unexpected and serious nature of her son’s illness will not allow her the time to participate in regular board events and/or meetings,” according to the email.

“It’s been a privilege to be on the board and I wish I could continue,” Love said in a phone interview Monday.

“I know that the board and Dr. Hawkins will continue to steer the board in the right direction,” she added. “I’m really sad I have to go, but I have to be a mom.”

Love is approaching the end of her first year in office after being first elected to the school district’s governing board in 2022 by a margin of over 260 votes over Jesus Henao, 2,983 votes to 2,723.

She announced her campaign for the board seat in Trustee Area 1 in August 2022. The area includes the western-most portion of SUSD, bordering Tesoro in the north and West Creek Park/McBean Parkway on the eastern side, and the southern tip of the trustee area hitting Valencia Boulevard.

“Love explained that her resignation was a difficult decision as she originally ran for the board to provide parental voice in her local school system and to be a part of a school system that was doing good things for students,” according to Hawkins’ email. “But while she will remain an advocate for children in the Santa Clarita, specifically in SUSD, she is unable to dedicate the attention needed to remain a board member.”

Hawkins’ email also noted the state’s Education Code offers the board a decision to either elect or appoint a replacement, which is a decision the board expects to consider at a special meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Ms. Love is a valued member of our governance team,” board President Katherine Cooper wrote in a statement shared with Hawkins’ email. “Her perspectives and beliefs related to student learning and public education support the whole child. We will miss working with her, but we fully understand the needs of her son come first. We thank her for her service to the board and to the community.”

The meeting is scheduled to be held in the Saugus Union School District boardroom at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

“This meeting is open to the public and we encourage members of the community to attend in person or using our Zoom link that can be found on our district website,” Hawkins wrote.