Shooting suspect pleads not guilty; faces one count of murder, enhancements  

The man accused of killing Palmdale Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer will face one count of murder, as well as special enhancements with respect to the weapon detectives believe was used in the murder, according to court documents obtained by The Signal.

After an hourslong standoff, Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, of Palmdale, was taken into custody early Monday morning on suspicion he shot and killed Clinkunbroomer Saturday evening as the field training officer was in his patrol vehicle at the intersection of Avenue Q and Sierra Highway, near the station.

Clinkunbroomer was a Santa Clarita Valley resident who graduated from West Ranch High School in 2010, and was engaged to be married four days prior to his murder.

The charging documents obtained by The Signal accuse Salazar of one count of 187(a), murder, as well as the following allegations, which would represent a change from past policy from the District Attorney’s Office:

“It is further alleged that the murder was intentional and perpetrated by means of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, intentionally at another person and persons outside the vehicle with the intent to inflict death,” according to the complaint.

The complaint also confirms the previously reported allegation of the specific handgun Salazar is alleged to have used in the shooting, as well: “It is further alleged that in the commission and attempted commission of the above offense, the defendant, Kevin Eduardo Cataneo Salazar, personally used a firearm, to wit: a .22-caliber revolver.”

The DA’s office announced a news conference for 3 p.m. Wednesday, at which time the charges are expected to be announced.

The investigation is being handled by Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Detective Gus Carrillo, and the case is expected to be handled by Deputy District Attorney David Ayvazian, according to officials familiar with the investigation.

Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online indicate Salazar was arrested at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 5:15 a.m. Monday, and he’s currently being held without bail at the Twin Towers Custody Facility in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the state’s penal code, the maximum sentence to the charges is life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.