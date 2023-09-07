Suspects outstanding in Marshall’s grand theft 

The suspects in a Wednesday evening Marshall’s grand theft are outstanding, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 4:16 p.m. deputies responded to a grand theft call at Marshall’s located on The Old Road.

Two men and one woman were seen leaving the location with unpaid merchandise and loading it into a black Infiniti.

They were last seen traveling northbound McBean Parkway.

One of the male suspects was described as a Hispanic adult in their late 20s, early 30s, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds.

The other male suspect was described to be in his late 20s, early 30s, slim built and standing at 5 feet, 10 inches.

No description was available for the female suspect.

No arrests were made in connection with this incident, according to Clark.