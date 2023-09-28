Thousand Oaks woman accused of murdering Newhall resident pleads not guilty

A 33-year-old Thousand Oaks woman pleaded not guilty to one count of involuntary homicide and five other counts on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a Newhall resident on Memorial Day 2018.

Bryn Spejcher was arrested on May 28, 2018, after deputies with the Thousand Oaks Police Department responded to a disturbance call on Meagan Place in Thousand Oaks and found Chad Omelia, a 26-year-old Newhall resident at the time, deceased.

According to a news release in 2018 by Capt. Garo Kuredjian, Omelia was found with multiple stab wounds.

“In addition to Omelia, deputies discovered a female inside the residence with significant injuries that required immediate medical attention,” Kuredjian said at the time.

The woman, Spejcher, was transported to a local hospital and was treated for injuries described as “self-inflicted stab wounds,” according to 2018 reports in The Signal.

Kuredjian confirmed that the two were in a romantic relationship.

Spejcher’s most recent court appearance took place on Thursday, when arraignment was waived, a plea of not guilty was entered to all counts and the defendant denied any and all priors and special allegations associated to the case.

Spejcher denied all of the following charges, as detailed by California Legislative Information:

Spejcher is scheduled to appear for a jury trial on Oct. 23 in Ventura.

Initial reporting in 2018 by Jim Holt.