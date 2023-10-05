5 Simple Ways to Improve Screen Visibility in Outdoor Conditions

So, you’ve decided to take your work or leisure activities outdoors. Great choice! The fresh air, the sunshine — what’s not to love? Well, if you’re like most people, one of the things you’ll quickly realize is that your device screen becomes nearly impossible to see under direct sunlight. But before you surrender to the might of the sun, check out these five simple ways to improve your screen visibility in outdoor conditions.

1 – Tweak Your Screen Brightness Settings

Many modern smartphones and tablets have an auto-brightness feature that adjusts the screen brightness based on the ambient lighting conditions. However, that feature isn’t always accurate, and some manufacturers tune down that setting to help preserve battery life on the device.

If you’re having trouble seeing your screen outdoors, double-check to make sure your brightness is actually at full power. Yes, this will drain more battery, but what’s the point of a full battery when you can’t see the screen?

2 – Use a Screen Protector

If you’re someone who frequently works or plays outside, an anti-glare screen protector can be a game-changer. These are designed to diffuse light, reducing the glare and reflections that can make it difficult to see your screen. Thanks to that, they’re an effective way to enhance visibility while also adding an extra layer of protection against scratches and smudges.

You’ll find this type of screen protector available for all sorts of devices, including phones, tablets, and laptops, as https://viascreens.com/matte/ shows.

3 – Find the Right Angle

This one may seem like common sense, but you’d be surprised how many people don’t think to adjust the angle of their device when struggling with screen visibility.

If the sun is coming from one direction, tilting your device away from it can help reduce glare and improve readability. Experiment with different angles until you find the sweet spot where you can see the screen clearly without straining your eyes.

Be mindful of bright and reflective surfaces in your vicinity when trying to use your phone. White walls, mirrors, and pools of water can all reflect sunlight directly into your screen.

4 – Choose the Right Background and Text Colors

Ever noticed how much easier it is to read black text on a white background compared to lighter text on a darker background? When you’re in bright outdoor conditions, this contrast can make a significant difference.

If possible, switch to a high-contrast theme or adjust your app settings to make the text more legible. Some devices even have an “outdoor mode” that optimizes the display settings for better visibility in bright conditions.

5 – Use a Physical Sunshade

Sometimes, analog solutions are the most effective. If you find that the sun’s glare is just too intense, consider using a physical sunshade to block out the light from hitting your screen. This could be as simple as a book, a hat, or even a specially designed sunshade attachment for your device.

A sunshade won’t just make it easier to see your screen; it will also protect your device from the potential overheating that can occur in direct sunlight. If you’re a fan of gaming on your phone, you know how important keeping its temperature low is.