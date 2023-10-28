A time of need, Project Linus is there 

At the time of this publication, over 20,357 blankets have been delivered to those in need of the feeling of love and warmth by the Santa Clarita chapter of Project Linus. Volunteers from all different backgrounds came together on Saturday for the bi-annual “Make A Blanket Day” to continue these efforts, one cut and tie at a time.

The SCV chapter of Project Linus is an entirely student-led nonprofit organization with a mission to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to those in need through a blanket.

From left: students Maddy Sanchez, Zayna Jawich, Monse Cortes, Joshua Mok and Noah Beigel participate in “Make-A-Blanket Day” on Saturday, Oct. 28. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Just being able to be a part of a team that’s led by students and having a mentor like Mrs. (Sharon) Garvar for leading, having business and craft class is something that I was interested in,” said Maryam Fareed, a member of Project Linus.

Every year a U-Haul is filled with bags of blankets to be donated to places such as the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital NICU, William S. Hart Union School District’s student centers and local homeless shelters.

Lauren Holloway creates blankets for “Make-A-Blanket Day” on Saturday, Oct. 28 at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I thought it was a way that I could give back to my own community by making blankets for the traumatized children and for me at least I volunteer at the Henry Mayo hospital,” said Joshua Mok, a member of Project Linus, “so I get to see firsthand the impacts the blankets have on the children as well as the families, and having that sense of joy and hope within the children. That warms my heart.”

Project Linus always has a stock of blankets for a time of need.

Earlier this month the students and staff involved with Project Linus, along with the Academy of the Canyons community, were the ones in need after the tragic death of one of their students – Louie Barba.

Barba was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in Valencia early in October. Barba was a senior at AOC at the time of his death.

Hundreds of AOC students, teachers and staff were able to mourn this loss while wrapped up in a blanket.

A sign led participants to the gym at College of the Canyons on Saturday, Oct. 28. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“That’s when Project Linus was able to step in,” said Mok, “give blankets to almost every student that needed one.”

“It’s very uplifting,” said Tiffany Yap, president of Project Linus’ SCV chapter, about witnessing everyone all bundled up.

Academy of the Canyons’ Project Linus chapter accepts blanket donations all year round. Contact Sharon Garvar at bit.ly/3N4adsp for more information on how to donate.