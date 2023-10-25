CalRTA hosts fall luncheon

News release

The Santa Clarita chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association. had two special speakers at its fall luncheon.

Program directors from the Newhall Community Center (661-286-4006) and the Canyon Country Community Center (661-290-2266) talked about their activities available for adults and children in the community. They asked for help in working with the young people and said they would welcome the help of retired teachers on a one-time basis or ongoing volunteer basis.

They need help with homework (math, writing, reading), art, music, or any other fun or engaging activity for students. Those interested in volunteering can contact the centers at the above numbers. You can also contact Mimi Kern (CalRTA) at [email protected] for more information.

The next luncheon of the local chapter of CalRTA is Dec. 6. It will be holiday-themed with a program provided by one of the local high school choirs. For more information about this meeting or CalRTA, contact [email protected].