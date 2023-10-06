Canyon Country home robbery under investigation

A Canyon Country home robbery that occurred on Thursday night is under investigation, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Hansen, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station who declined to provide her first name, the robbery that occurred off of Medley Ridge Drive received response from SCV Sheriff’s Station personnel at 8 p.m.

The stolen items and suspect description are unavailable at the time of this publication due to the investigation being ongoing.