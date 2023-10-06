Canyon Country home robbery under investigation

A Canyon Country home robbery that occurred on Thursday night is under investigation, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

According to Deputy Hansen, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station who declined to provide her first name, the robbery that occurred off of Medley Ridge Drive received response from SCV Sheriff’s Station personnel at 8 p.m. 

The stolen items and suspect description are unavailable at the time of this publication due to the investigation being ongoing. 

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

