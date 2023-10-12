COC board appoints seven new members to bond oversight committee

News release

The College of the Canyons board of trustees approved the appointment of seven new members to the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

Committee members will serve a three-year term, and each member will represent a specific category as required by Proposition 39: Ellie Wingo (COC Associated Student Government), John Estrada (business organization representing the local business community), Kevin MacDonald (senior citizens’ organization), Missy Cindrich (bona-fide taxpayers’ organization), James DeBree (community at large), Dan Masnada (community at large), and Martin Fox (community at large).

On July 13, 2022, the COC board of trustees approved the appointment of Fred Arnold to serve on the committee as a representative from a Santa Clarita Community College District Support Organization (COC Foundation).

The committee’s outgoing members — Don Kimball, Barbara Cochran, Calvin Hedman, Michael Lebecki, Spencer Leafdale, Michael Hogan and Stephanie Smith — were recognized by the COC board for their dedicated service.

The Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee oversees the compliance of Measure E bond funds with Prop. 39 spending requirements. Measure E is the $230 million general obligation bond passed by local voters in 2016.

The committee is charged with informing the public concerning the college’s expenditure of bond proceeds, reviewing expenditure reports and audits to ensure that bond funds were spent in accordance with the approved ballot language and in compliance with state regulations, and presenting an annual report of its findings to the COC board of trustees.

For more information about the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, visit www.canyons.edu/administration/committees/bondoversight/index.php.