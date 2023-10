Funeral services are scheduled 9:30 a.m. Thursday for Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a Santa Clarita Valley resident who was gunned down while on duty Sept. 16 in Palmdale. Law enforcement officers and personnel from local, state and federal agencies plan to join family members to pay tribute to Clinkunbroomer. The services, being held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Downtown Los Angeles, will be livestreamed via the video link above.