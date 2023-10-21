Cyclist hospitalized after collision with vehicle 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A bicyclist was transported to a local hospital on Saturday morning after a collision with a vehicle, according to an official in the L.A County Fire Department dispatch center.  

The incident occurred at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue.  

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department who declined to provide their name, first responders received the call at 10:31 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:32 a.m.  

On the scene were Fire Engine 73 and paramedic Squad 124. 

Katherine Quezada

