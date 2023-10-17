Deputies, officers, prosecutors host candidate forum for DA

Several local law enforcement agencies are getting together to host a forum and debate online at 6 p.m. Wednesday for candidates who want to be the next district attorney.

The event is being put together by the unions for the Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, the prosecutors’ union and several regional and statewide professional groups for law enforcement.

“On March 5, 2024, voters will face a critical decision: to re-elect incumbent George Gascón or choose a new leader from a diverse pool of candidates,” according to a release announcing the event. “If no candidate wins a majority in the nonpartisan primary election for Los Angeles County district attorney, a runoff election will be held on Nov. 5 (2024).”

Of the 10 candidates running, all but Gascón have agreed to participate in the event.

The nine attendees are: Superior Court Judge Debra Archuleta; former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Chemerinsky; Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami; former U.S. Assistant Attorney General Nathan Hochman; Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John McKinney; Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge (ret.) David S. Milton; Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell; Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Maria Ramirez; and Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Eric Siddall.

The forum will be hosted by KNX News personality Pete Demetriou.

A livestream of the forum will be available at vimeo.com/event/3781852.