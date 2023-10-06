Deputies seeking help to find missing 23-year-old woman 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help in finding 23-year-old Dominique Noelle Robert, who was last seen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday on the 25500 block of Durant Place in Stevenson Ranch.

Robert is described as being a 5-foot-4 Black woman weighing approximately 95 pounds. She has a brown bob haircut, hazel eyes and has several tattoos and piercings. She was last seen wearing a black top and grey shorts.

Robert, who is diagnosed with depression, may be driving a 2018 black Honda Civic with a California license plate of 8YOR260, according to the LASD.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.