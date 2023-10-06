Deputies seeking help to find missing 23-year-old woman 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Station is seeking help in finding a woman who was last seen on Tuesday in Stevenson Ranch. Courtesy photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help in finding 23-year-old Dominique Noelle Robert, who was last seen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday on the 25500 block of Durant Place in Stevenson Ranch. 

Robert is described as being a 5-foot-4 Black woman weighing approximately 95 pounds. She has a brown bob haircut, hazel eyes and has several tattoos and piercings. She was last seen wearing a black top and grey shorts. 

Robert, who is diagnosed with depression, may be driving a 2018 black Honda Civic with a California license plate of 8YOR260, according to the LASD. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. 
 
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS