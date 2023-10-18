Festival of Trees returns Nov. 17-19

News release

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced the return of the annual Festival of Trees, scheduled Nov. 17-19 at the Canyon Country Community Center.

“This festive celebration epitomizes the spirit of the season, offering an opportunity for the community to come together and give back,” the SCV Boys & Girls Club said in a news release. “The Festival of Trees is not merely an event; it is a cherished tradition that ushers in the holiday season in Santa Clarita. Over two decades, it has grown in scale and significance, thanks to the unwavering support of the community and the dedication of its organizers.”

“As Festival of Trees chairs, we invite you to join us in creating magical moments at this beloved holiday tradition. Let’s come together, support local youth, and share the warmth of the season,” co-chairs Jenny and Tim Ketchepaw wrote in the release.

The event’s grand opening, the “Magic of the Lights Gala” starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17, features a live auction, catering by Wolf Creek and a silent auction.

For art enthusiasts, there will be uniquely designed Christmas trees, each with its own story, available for bidding in live and silent auctions. The proceeds from these auctions go to support local children and teens through the Boys & Girls Club.

Adding a dash of sweet magic to the event is the whimsical Gingerbread Village, a creation by culinary artisans. “While they aren’t edible, they are a feast for the eyes and are available for purchase,” the release said.

The Festival of Trees is a family-friendly event. Children can explore their creativity at the dedicated children’s corner, complete with cookie decorating and holiday crafts. And, Santa Claus will be available for photos, with times to be announced. For those who appreciate the arts, live entertainment by local dance groups will take center stage.

As Matthew Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of SCV, said in the release that the Festival of Trees aligns with the club’s mission of inspiring and enabling all youth, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential.

For tickets and sponsorships, visit scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees-santa-clarita or call 661-254-2582 ext. 103. Magic of the Lights Gala tickets are $150 (includes dinner).

General admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, seniors and military. General admission times are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita.