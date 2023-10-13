GaTa arrested on suspicion of domestic violence 

Davionte Ganter, who is popularly known as GaTa, was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on spouse at the felony level on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Inmate Locator.

Ganter is widely known as a rapper, musician and actor on “Dave,” an FX show that premiered in 2020 starring Lil Dicky. Ganter plays a fictionalized version of himself who both on screen and in real life battle bipolar disorder, as relayed in an interview with Independent UK.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Ganter’s arrest was a collaborative effort with the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station due to the nature of the incident.

The victim reported to deputies that she and her son were dropped off in South L.A. after being talked into getting in to Ganter’s vehicle.

Ganter had broken the victim’s phones and told her that he would drive her to the ATM to get money out to buy her a new one, according to what the victim reported to South L.A. deputies. She said once she realized that they were not going to the ATM, he would not let them leave the car.

Ganter was arrested by SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday because the crime originated in Santa Clarita.

Ganter was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and damaging property, in addition to corporal injury on a spouse.

His original bail was set at $100,000. However, he was subsequently released on that same day on bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2 at the San Fernando Courthouse.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Ganter’s lawyer Shawn Holley said, “The entire incident between the parties is on video which I am in the process of providing to law enforcement. The video demonstrates clearly that Mr. Ganter did nothing wrong and, instead, tried to de-escalate the situation.”

Additional information on the incident, including its location, was not immediately available from the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Thursday.