Mustang Roundup raises funds for enrichment programs 

The Sulphur Springs Community School PTA hosted its annual fundraiser, Mustang Roundup, at the River’s End in Soledad Canyon to raise funds for enrichment programs for students.

Every year the Sulphur Springs PTA hosts an annual fundraiser for community building and to raise money for its students. This year the goal was to raise a net of $50,000.

Some of the major areas the funds would be going to are school-wide assemblies, enrichment programs like an eight-week introduction to Spanish class, a performing arts program, and other necessities if needed.

“We really want community-building. We want everyone to feel like our school is a big family. We want everyone to know everyone and to feel comfortable with all the people that are around,” said PTA President Jessica Coleman.

PTA President Jessica Coleman, right, prepares attendees for the the live auction at the Sulphur Springs Community School "Mustang Roundup" event held at River's End RV Park, Pub and BBQ in Santa Clarita on Saturday.

The Sulphur Springs Community School is a Title 1 elementary school that services around 600 transitional kindergarten to sixth-grade students in Canyon Country. About 40% of its students qualify for free or reduced-priced lunches, according to Coleman.

“I really love what we’ve done this year,” said Jennifer Salinas, co-chair of Mustang Roundup and communications chair on the PTA board. “We have worked countless hours to make it happen and it’s all for the kids. So, we’re trying to raise as much money as we can to continue the enrichment programs that we do every year.”

Virtual bidding for auction items ranged from $20 to $5,800. Getaways, memorabilia and goodie baskets were among the many different auction items available.

This was a comeback event after going on a four-year hiatus. In the past several years, the annual fundraiser was canceled due to the multiple wildfires in Southern California and COVID-19.

The band, Future X Husbands entertains before dinner at the Sulpher Springs Community School "Mustang Roundup" event held at River's End RV Park, Pub and BBQ in Santa Clarita on Saturday.

“It’s a great school. I do real estate and I’ve gotten a lot of people to move to the Canyon Country area because of this school. Part of the reason why the school is so great is this event,” said Ashley Guardino, mother of a sixth-grader. She said she was really excited to be back after COVID and connect with the parents.

The event took place at the River’s End RV Park in Soledad Canyon. The smoky air had a barbecue smell from the wood-burning smoker, live music performed by the Future X Husbands, and candle-lit tables under the stars once the sun was beginning to set. It made attendees forget they were only 10 minutes away from the city.