NWS issues heat advisory for SCV  

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley to be in effect from Thursday until Friday at 7 p.m.
The upcoming forecast for SCV is as follows:
- Thursday afternoon: Sunny, a high nearing 95, a northeast wind blowing 20 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, a low around 64, a north wind blowing 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
- Friday: Sunny and hot, a high nearing 97, a northeast wind blowing 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, a low around 64, a northeast wind blowing 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
- Saturday: Sunny and hot, a high nearing 96, a northeast wind blowing around 10 mph and wind gusts as high as 15 mph.
- Saturday night: Clear and a low around 64.
- Sunday: Sunny and a high nearing 94.
The NWS warns of the potential increase in heat-related illnesses such as heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The following are precautions that residents can instill in their activities to prevent heat-related illnesses, as well as recognizable signs:
- Heat cramps signs – Muscle pains and spasms triggered by heavy activity, typically involving stomach or leg muscles.
- Heat cramps prevention – Stop physical activity, move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink, do not resume strenuous physical activities, get medical help if cramps last longer than one hour.
- Heat exhaustion signs – Heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness and fainting.
- Heat exhaustion prevention – Move to a cool place, rest, lay down, loosen clothes, place cool, wet cloths on the body, take a cool shower or bath, sip cool beverages and get medical help if symptoms prolong an hour or if someone is throwing up.
- Heat stroke signs – Red, hot, dry skin, very high body temperature, dizziness, nausea, confusion, strange behavior, unconsciousness, rapid pulse and throbbing headache.
- Heat stroke prevention and response – Move the person to a cooler or shady place, place cool, wet cloths on the body, do not give the person anything to drink and call 9-1-1.