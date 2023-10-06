NWS issues heat advisory for SCV  

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley to be in effect from Thursday until Friday at 7 p.m.  

The upcoming forecast for SCV is as follows:  

  • Thursday afternoon: Sunny, a high nearing 95, a northeast wind blowing 20 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. 
  • Thursday night: Mostly clear, a low around 64, a north wind blowing 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.  
  • Friday: Sunny and hot, a high nearing 97, a northeast wind blowing 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.  
  • Friday night: Mostly clear, a low around 64, a northeast wind blowing 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. 
  • Saturday: Sunny and hot, a high nearing 96, a northeast wind blowing around 10 mph and wind gusts as high as 15 mph.  
  • Saturday night: Clear and a low around 64. 
  • Sunday: Sunny and a high nearing 94.  

The NWS warns of the potential increase in heat-related illnesses such as heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.       

The following are precautions that residents can instill in their activities to prevent heat-related illnesses, as well as recognizable signs:      

  • Heat cramps signs – Muscle pains and spasms triggered by heavy activity, typically involving stomach or leg muscles.      
  • Heat cramps prevention – Stop physical activity, move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink, do not resume strenuous physical activities, get medical help if cramps last longer than one hour.      
  • Heat exhaustion signs – Heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness and fainting.      
  • Heat exhaustion prevention – Move to a cool place, rest, lay down, loosen clothes, place cool, wet cloths on the body, take a cool shower or bath, sip cool beverages and get medical help if symptoms prolong an hour or if someone is throwing up.      
  • Heat stroke signs – Red, hot, dry skin, very high body temperature, dizziness, nausea, confusion, strange behavior, unconsciousness, rapid pulse and throbbing headache.      
  • Heat stroke prevention and response – Move the person to a cooler or shady place, place cool, wet cloths on the body, do not give the person anything to drink and call 9-1-1. 
Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

