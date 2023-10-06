NWS issues heat advisory for SCV  

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley to be in effect from Thursday until Friday at 7 p.m.

The upcoming forecast for SCV is as follows:

Thursday afternoon: Sunny, a high nearing 95, a northeast wind blowing 20 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, a low around 64, a north wind blowing 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, a high nearing 97, a northeast wind blowing 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, a low around 64, a northeast wind blowing 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, a high nearing 96, a northeast wind blowing around 10 mph and wind gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday night: Clear and a low around 64.

Sunday: Sunny and a high nearing 94.

The NWS warns of the potential increase in heat-related illnesses such as heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The following are precautions that residents can instill in their activities to prevent heat-related illnesses, as well as recognizable signs:

Heat cramps signs – Muscle pains and spasms triggered by heavy activity, typically involving stomach or leg muscles.