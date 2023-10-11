NWS issues wind advisory for SCV 

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley to go into effect Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon.

Specifically, from Wednesday at 5 p.m. until Friday at 12 p.m.

“The strongest winds will probably be this evening,” Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist for the NWS, said Wednesday.

The forecast for SCV is as follows:

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy, a high nearing 76, a north-northwest wind blowing around 25 mph and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday night: Breezy, a low around 52, a north-northwest wind blowing 20 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, windy, a high nearing 86, a northeast wind blowing at 20 to 30 mph and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, a low around 61, northeast wind blowing around 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, a high nearing 82 and north-northeast wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

“It is seasonal, but in particular there’s a low-pressure system up in the northwestern states that’s pumping up a bunch of cold air up there,” said Kittell on the cause of the winds, “and that usually will create a north to northeast type of wind in our area.”

Kittell said that the winds will be stronger in the hills, but still spread across the valley.

The NWS warns that these winds will blow around unsecured objects, make driving difficult, cause tree limbs to be blown down, and power outages may occur.

To stay safe in these conditions, the NWS advises people to use extra caution when driving and secure outdoor objects.