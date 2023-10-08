One person transported after motorcycle collision, fire 

Video by Oscar Sol / The Signal.

A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital on Sunday afternoon following a collision on Highway 14, according to Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The collision occurred just south of the Placerita Canyon Road off-ramp and the motorcycle became engulfed in flames.

Pickett confirmed that one person was transported and believed it was the motorcyclist, but could not definitively confirm this.

It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, what the extent of the motorcyclist injuries were.

According to California Highway Patrol logs, witnesses said the motorcyclist was traveling at high speeds and lost control of the vehicle. Logs also indicated another vehicle may have been involved.