Patient transported after medical emergency at Saugus High School  

A patient was transported from Saugus High School to a local hospital on Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Fred Fielding, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2:25 p.m. to Saugus High School regarding an emergency medical services call. They arrived on the scene at 2:29 p.m.  

The patient’s age was not immediately available. A William S. Hart Union High School District official familiar with the situation said the patient was an adult and was not believed to be either a student or school staff member. 

According to L.A. County first responder dispatch radio traffic, the patient was experiencing cardiac arrest.  

Fielding confirmed one patient was transported to a local hospital.  

The patient’s condition is unknown at the time of this publication.  

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

