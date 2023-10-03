Patient transported after medical emergency at Saugus High School  

A patient was transported from Saugus High School to a local hospital on Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Fred Fielding, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2:25 p.m. to Saugus High School regarding an emergency medical services call. They arrived on the scene at 2:29 p.m.

The patient’s age was not immediately available. A William S. Hart Union High School District official familiar with the situation said the patient was an adult and was not believed to be either a student or school staff member.

According to L.A. County first responder dispatch radio traffic, the patient was experiencing cardiac arrest.

Fielding confirmed one patient was transported to a local hospital.

The patient’s condition is unknown at the time of this publication.