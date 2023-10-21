Principal for a Day highlights community involvement

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation hosted its “Principal for a Day” for the first time since 2019 at the Centre on Friday, as business leaders and community members were given the chance to shadow a local principal or administrator.

Principal for a Day allows community members an inside perspective and a behind-the-scenes experience on how local education administrators work. Participants learn about current challenges and successes and build relationships between local leaders and the educational community.

“It gives parents and community members an amazing opportunity to go to a school and see what goes on there, learn about the program, and learn about the principal,” said Joelle Beigel, SCV Education Foundation board member. “It’s just a great way to see what happens on the inside … and as a community member to help to see what we can do to support.”

Local school district superintendents Mike Kuhlman, of the William S. Hart Union High School District, Bob Brauneisen, of the Castaic Union School District, Colleen Hawkins, of the Saugus Union School District, and Catherine Kawaguchi, of the Sulphur Springs Union School District, were present during the early-morning event and shared why community is an integral part of a student’s success.

“It’s my honor to be serving this fantastic district … hopefully, we’re adding value to the people in this community,” said Kuhlman, who has been the Hart district superintendent since 2020.

Golden Valley High School performed a Folklorico dance for the guests on Friday morning. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

One of the biggest challenges Santa Clarita educators are tackling is maintaining student attendance and supporting them with social and emotional wellness when it’s in high demand post-COVID-19, officials said.

City of Santa Clarita Planning Commissioner Patsy Ayala said she was very excited to be shadowing Golden Valley High School Principal Sal Frias.

“This is one of the schools that has a lot of diversity,” Ayala said. “I’m excited to connect with the students because for me, education is super important but to also transmit the message [to encourage students] to be globally competitive. The world is moving so fast that they need to prepare to be globally competitive and that’s my message for the day.”

Her first task as principal was congratulating the Golden Valley High School Ballet Folklorico students who performed at the event.

“Principal for a Day” began with an early morning breakfast and then community members reported to their school site from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The SCV Education Foundation was founded in 1984 as additional support for students in the school districts of the Santa Clarita Valley. It offers enrichment programs, teacher grants and educational scholarships.