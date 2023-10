News release

The Saugus High School Dance Team is hosting its 2023 dance clinic on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Saugus High School Gymnasium.

The clinic is open to girls and boys in kindergarten to 12th grade. It will include a T-shirt, warm-up, dance instruction, lunch, hairstyling and games. The event will conclude with a show for parents and guests, according to the event organizers.

You can register for the clinic for $45 at saugusdance.org.