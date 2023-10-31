Saugus home ‘well-involved’ upon firefighters’ arrival 

A structure fire in Saugus on Monday night resulted in multiple L.A. County Fire Department engines being called to the scene, according to department officials.

The Fire Department was called to the 28000 block of Oaklar Drive at 8:50 p.m. for a single-story dwelling that was well-involved, according to Supervisor Llacuna. As of the publication of this story, firefighters were still on the scene.

Posts circulating on social media indicated two dogs may have been harmed in the fire, but Llacuna was only able to confirm that the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control was called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.