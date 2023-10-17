Sheriff’s Station confirms no local threats 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed Monday there’s still no evidence of a local threat of violence against schools after alerts about online postings, but officials did note the department responded on social media to countywide concerns.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is aware of the online threats to schools in L.A. County,” according to the Instagram post. “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Stations will conduct patrol checks at local schools throughout the day. We will continue to monitor and provide future information as it becomes available.”

Station officials have said previously that, locally, crime analysts are constantly searching for any warning signs or evidence of concern that they would share with officials.

Several Catholic schools throughout Los Angeles County closed in response to the threats, according to a report in Angelus News, a news outlet for the LA Archdiocese, which also shared a statement from Archbishop Jose Gomez saying that law enforcement had found no credible threat.

