SHS senior repairs Saugus’ ‘S’ 

The “S” on the hill next to Saugus High School is something no one can miss on their drive from Canyon Country to Saugus and vice versa.

It stands as a symbol of Centurion pride for the school.

The Saugus “S” lights up above the Saugus High Scholl parking lot at 7PM on Thursday, 101223. Dan Wtson/The Signal

However, throughout the years the outdoor weather conditions have caused major wear and tear on the dozens of boards that comprise the “S.”

A few years ago, the Centurion blue “S” was outlined with white paint, but now in 2023 it was in need of a fresh coat.

Photo courtesy of Chrissy Haring.

Saugus High School senior Robbie Haring decided to tackle the need for his Eagle Scout project.

“I wanted to do something that I would be proud of and other people would be proud of,” said Haring. “I felt (it) would make a difference in the community.”

Photo courtesy of Chrissy Haring.

Haring first joined the Scouts as a way to keep himself occupied, the more years he spent in the program, his love for it grew.

“It’s an opportunity to grow and learn and show leadership and develop hard-working skills,” said Haring.

Each project, he aimed to make the next bigger.

“It developed into something I cared a lot more about and I started aiming to achieve higher in Scouts over time,” said Haring.

Photo courtesy of Chrissy Haring.

The cost of repairing the Saugus “S” and enhancing it ended up totaling $5,000. Haring took to GoFundMe to raise the money.

“It was amazing,” said Haring about raising the $5,000. “It definitely was not what I expected. I was completely shocked and it made me so happy to see all these people care about the ‘S.’ It’s crazy.”

The $5,000 was broken down to buy paint, replace broken boards and purchase solar-powered garden lights to line the “S” and illuminate it at night.

Monday night marked the first time the “S” was lit for the whole community, illuminating Haring’s success in restoring a community staple.