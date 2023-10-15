Sidewalk Poetry winners announced 

The city of Santa Clarita revealed the 2023 Sidewalk Poetry Winners on Friday with this year’s theme being “The Senses of Home.”

The theme was designed to inspire poets to explore the sights, sounds and smells that define a person’s connection to their home within the community.

The following is a list of the winning poets whose work will be inscribed into sidewalks across the Santa Clarita Valley, as noted below, where they’ll remain indefinitely:

• La’Fonda Bernal-Brown: Across the street from 20625 Soledad Canyon Road.

• Ariel Penn: 20425 Newhall Ave.

• Lorraine A Padden: 21865 Copper Hill Drive.

• Charles Harmon: Haskell Canyon Road, between Bobwhite Circle and Bristol Way.

• Kevin Burke: 23402 Magic Mountain Parkway.

• Sheila Scott Head: Golden Valley Road, near Claremore Way.

• Yvette Nicole Kolodji: 24180 Lyons Ave.

• Forbes Black: Bouquet Canyon Road, between Centurion and Heidi Jo Lane.

• Kel H: Whites Canyon Road, near Todd Longshore Park.

• Sandra Payne: Adobe Court and Rio Norte Drive.

“We extend our appreciation to all the talented writers who participated in this contest, sharing their creativity and passion,” the city said in a news release.

For further information about the project, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or reach out to Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at [email protected].