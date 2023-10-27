Veloz, UVDI CEO, appointed to HMNH board

News release

Peter Veloz, CEO of Ultraviolet Devices Inc., has been appointed to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board of directors.

Veloz has been the CEO of Santa Clarita-based UVDI since 2006. UVDI designs and manufactures advanced ultraviolet technology to clean air and surfaces. UVDI’s 360 Room Sanitizer is used in more than 1,100 hospitals in 28 countries. Veloz has also overseen the growth of UVDI’s UV Indoor Air Quality business. The company has installations in well over 10,000 commercial facilities worldwide.

“I am very pleased to welcome Peter to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board of directors,” Chris Luechtefeld, chair of the Henry Mayo board, said in a news release from the hospital. “He is a leading figure in the infection prevention technology that plays a fundamental role in keeping health care settings clean and patients safe. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable to Henry Mayo.”

Veloz was raised in the Santa Clarita Valley. He resides in Glendale with his wife Karen. They have four adult children who live throughout California.

Henry Mayo’s board of directors is charged with overseeing the overall quality and sustainability of hospital services, facilities, finances, properties and affairs. All board members are community-minded individuals who receive no compensation for their services on the board, the release said.

Appointments are recommended by a separate governance committee consisting of the CEO, board chair, chief of staff and other respected members of the community.