VHS’ Cuny named California Teacher of the Year

News release

Valencia High School English teacher Casey Cuny has been named one of five California Teachers of the Year by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

In addition, Cuny was selected to represent California in the National Teacher of the Year competition, with the winner to be announced next spring.

In the past four years, two William S. Hart Union High School District teachers have been chosen as State Teachers of the Year and as California’s representative to the National Teacher of the Year competition. A third was named a California Teacher of the year finalist.

A news release from the California Department of Education described the top five educators in the state as ambassadors for the profession who have had a tremendous impact on their students and communities.

“Congratulations to these five remarkable educators, who all display deep commitment and innovation in their work — all while supporting their students through a difficult time,” Thurmond said in the release. “They make profound differences in their students’ lives and provide both inspiration and the practical tools that students need to succeed. They’re all prime examples of the exceptional work going on in California schools.”

Cuny has been an educator in the Hart district for 18 years. He was selected in the spring as the Valencia High School Teacher of the Year by his peers and was recently recognized by the Hart district governing board as the district Teacher of the Year. On Sept. 22, he was honored as one of 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.

“I am honored to represent the amazing teachers of the Hart district with this award,” Cuny said in a Hart district release. “The teachers of our district are the best in the country, and almost anything I have done in the classroom, I have borrowed or stolen from a fellow teacher. I am so grateful I came to the Hart district and have worked with so many incredible educators — I would not be the teacher I am without their influence, generosity, professionalism and support. Thank you to everyone from Valencia, Canyon and all over the district with whom I’ve had the great fortune to collaborate over the years.”

“We are all so proud to learn that Casey Cuny has been selected as a California Teacher of the Year,” district Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said in the release. “It’s clear that Casey is not just a teacher but also a mentor and a role model for his students, helping them develop deep, creative, and critical thinking skills. His students are fortunate to have him as their teacher.”

Kuhlman added: “The fact that this is the second California National Teacher of the Year from the Hart district in the last four years is truly exceptional and speaks to the high-quality educators in the William S. Hart Union High School District. Congratulations, Casey.”