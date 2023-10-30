Vicki White named HMNH chief nursing officer

News release

Vicki White has been named chief nursing officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

White, who has more than 20 years of CNO experience, joined Henry Mayo in July of this year as interim CNO, according to a news release from the hospital.

She recently served in a variety of not-for-profit settings as a nursing executive, most recently in a large faith-based system where her responsibilities included acute and ambulatory operational oversight. She is a steadfast advocate for family inclusion in patient care, including inviting families into the planning of improvements to better serve patients’ needs, the release said.

“We brought Vicki on in July because of her deep experience and clinical expertise,” Kevin Klockenga, Henry Mayo president and CEO, said in the release. “Since joining us she has developed strong relationships with her peers on the executive leadership team, her nursing leadership team and with the medical staff. Her enthusiastic and passionate leadership will support us in achieving our patient experience and quality improvement goals.”

White holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of San Francisco and a master of science degree in nursing from the University of California, San Francisco.