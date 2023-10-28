Water agency, Hart district team up to reduce plastic waste  

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency and the William S. Hart Union High School District celebrated a new water bottle refill station at Hart High School on Monday morning.

The Hart district and SCV Water board and staff members posed for a photo in front of the first water bottle refill station at Hart High School with the mission of reducing plastic waste and encouraging sustainable habits.

SCV Water board member Kathye Armitage said that the water bottle refill station will encourage students to make eco-friendly choices by reducing the use of plastic.

“It’s been a long time coming … I understand they’re quite in demand at the schools now. Kids really like to use them, and it’s become a new expectation when you’re building facilities to have these types of things so people can use their refillable bottles,” said SCV Water Vice President Maria Gutzeit. “They (the students) make good use of these things so adding them to the schools makes sense for all the kids … they could just get a quick drink and stay hydrated.”

SCV Water purchased the water bottle refill station and paid for the installation. Moving forward, the school is responsible for the upkeep, said SCV Water Communications Manager Kevin Strauss.

SCV Water has installed two other water bottle refill stations at Rio Notre Junior High School and Valencia High School, according to Strauss.

“We’re very happy to support this program … I hope we can expand it. We got caught up in some of the COVID-19 delays … but I think we finally pushed ahead and got this done. Hopefully we can expand the program in the future,” SCV Water President Gary Martin said.

The refill station will allow anyone with a water bottle to refill in a matter of seconds to quench their thirst.