When Should You Hire A Plumber?

It’s easy to take indoor plumbing for granted. It’s a part of daily life that makes everything easier, from getting a drink of water to taking a shower. However, you might not think much about your home’s plumbing until there’s an issue.

Plumbing problems are stressful, and many people try to tackle minor plumbing issues on their own. Many homeowners and even renters want to save money and avoid calling someone, but is this for the best?

Leaky faucets or clogged drains may be simple to fix, depending on your experience level. Still, when is it better to call in the professionals? While the answer varies depending on the issue at hand, it’s vital to know when to call in the plumbing experts.

There are certain situations when calling a plumbing expert is key to avoiding more expensive issues and protecting your plumbing.

Learn when you should hire a plumber below.

You Don’t Have Any Water

If your water isn’t running, you should double-check with your city or county. They should have a number you can call to ask if the shut-off was intentional. However, if it’s not for any specific reason, you’ll want to call a plumber immediately to diagnose the problem. It could be from your septic tank or because of pipe issues.

Issues With Your Water Heater

Is your water heater making weird sounds or not working as well as it used to? It’s probably time to contact the pros. Some water heater issues aren’t emergencies, but you want to keep this appliance in good condition to prevent safety hazards.

However, if you notice a burning smell, call an emergency plumber for quick assistance.

Drains Not Draining

It’s fairly common to have a clogged or partially clogged drain. The first step is to try and use a plunger. One thing many people don’t know is that there are specific plungers made for drains and others made for toilets.

However, if plunging doesn’t work or the drain regularly clogs, you should enlist the help of a plumbing professional. They can find the underlying issue and remove any clogs.

Many drain chemicals aren’t safe to use without the right tools and experience, so try not to rely on these.

Dripping Faucets

A dripping faucet can be obnoxious as its repetitive sound grates on your nerves. But, beyond being an annoyance, a dripping or leaking faucet is also a great reason to call a plumber.

Even a faucet that only drips a few times a minute uses excess water, which isn’t great for the environment. Luckily, it’s pretty affordable to fix a leaky faucet. Most plumbers won’t charge much for this service.

Overflowing/Clogging Toilets

Most people will deal with an overflowing toilet on occasion. If you have kids in the house, they are especially likely to flush too much toilet paper at once. However, constant clogs are a bad sign. There could be an issue with the pipes, and it’s much easier to have a plumber check it out.

Remember that you can switch off the water if the toilet is overflowing. This switch is usually under the toilet and connected to the pipe that runs into the wall.

When You Have Questions About Your Plumbing

Lastly, it doesn’t hurt to call a plumber whenever you have questions or concerns about your home’s plumbing system. A plumber can advise you on what to do next and check out the issue. Many plumbing companies offer 24/7 services, so don’t hesitate to reach out.