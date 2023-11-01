$1k of sunglasses stolen from Macy’s 

Approximately $1,000 worth of sunglasses was stolen from Macy’s on Thursday and the suspects remained at large, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Jerome Gage, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 10:55 a.m. the station received a call reporting two women leaving Macy’s with merchandise without making an attempt to pay. The women were both described as being Black, between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, heavy set, and wearing pants and hoodies. One was in a grey hoodie. The two fled on foot.

Upon deputies’ arrival, it was learned that approximately $1,000 worth of sunglasses was stolen.

Gage said the suspects are still at large at the time of this publication.