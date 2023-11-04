4 Things to Do Before Your Summer Vacation 

Summer’s here! It’s the perfect time to kick back, relax, and make memories with your family and friends.

Whether you’re planning to explore a different country, go on a road trip, or relax on the beach, a little preparation goes a long way. Here are four essential tasks to tackle before your summer vacation begins.

Finalize your plans

Whether it’s a road trip with friends or a family beach vacation, having a plan in place will help you make the most of your time away. Make a spreadsheet or document with a loose itinerary, building in time for activities you want to do—think hiking, going to the beach, seeing shows, or visiting historical sites and museums, to name a few. Go online and check if any events or festivals are happening at your destination; this can add variety and fill your itinerary with fun events.

If you’re traveling abroad, remember to check visa restrictions ahead of time. Find out what the weather will be like so you know what to pack.

If you’re on a tight budget or just want to have more money for other parts of the trip, consider looking for affordable accommodations, like hostels or renting a room through a short-term vacation rental site.

Start packing early and wisely

Once you know what the weather will look like and how you’ll be spending your time, start packing. Begin by creating a packing checklist, considering the duration of your trip, the location, and the activities you have planned. Make sure to pack enough clothing, footwear, toiletries, and medications. Have any necessary travel documents ready to go, too.

Stock up on summer essentials

To make the most of your vacation, ensure you have all the necessary supplies and gear. If you’re planning to go to the beach or a resort with a pool, buy bathing suits if needed. If you’re vacationing with children, consider getting water toys if you don’t already have them. If you’re planning a road trip, grab a cooler for snacks and drinks to keep things chilled on hot summer days. If you’re planning outdoor activities like hiking or camping, go through any equipment you already have and purchase any important items like tents, sleeping bags, or hiking boots.

Tackle bills in advance

No one wants to come home to a pile of unpaid bills and an overflowing inbox. So, before you go, set aside some time to review your bills and ensure all outstanding payments—such as utility bills, life insurance premiums on your whole life insurance, credit card bills, or loan payments—are settled. Consider setting up automatic bill payments in advance to avoid late fees or disruptions of services.

The bottom line

Planning strategically, creating an itinerary, purchasing essential items, and taking care of bills can help you enjoy your vacation even more. Get ready to unwind and create unforgettable memories!