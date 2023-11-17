A rainy start for Thanksgiving run-up 

The rain isn’t stopping yet, so leave those umbrellas out. The National Weather Service has forecast a rainy weekend for the Santa Clarita Valley just before Thanksgiving.

“The area of low pressure is off the central California coast, about San Luis Obispo, moving to the northeast but it’s dragging, expected to bring the rainfall tonight (Friday),” said David Sweet, meteorologist with the NWS.

Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

The weekend forecast for SCV is as follows:

Saturday: An 80% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Following that showers are likely, primarily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Precipitation amounts are expected to equal between a tenth and quarter of an inch but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms, with a high nearing 64.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible and a low around 51.

Sunday: A high nearing 66, breezy and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday night: A low around 49, mostly clear and breezy.

Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

“There’s a possibility of local urban flooding,” said Sweet.

In total, Santa Clarita is expected to accumulate half an inch to an inch of rain.

Sweet said that Sunday will have no chance of rain but be “very windy.”

The following has been advised by Sweet: “Motorists are advised to be very careful driving tonight. The roads will be slippery, and it could be localized flooding, so slow down and allow additional time to reach your destination.”