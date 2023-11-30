Acton/Agua Dulce art show results released

News release

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council held its annual Adult Fine Art Show at a new location this year, Picasso’s Playmates Art Studio in Acton, on Nov. 4-5. The show was open to painters, photographers, sculptors, carvers, potters and weavers in the Antelope Valley, Acton, Agua Dulce, Leona Valley and Santa Clarita.

This was the first event put on by the new board since the previous members retired. The goal over the next few years is to rebuild the community’s connection to the arts to its vibrant level before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the Adult Fine Art Show contained an eclectic mix of art forms, including some talented new artists for whom this was their first-ever art show. AADAC board member Steve Martell donated $600 in prize money for the top three Best of Show Awards, to be placed by outside judges, and visitors on Saturday could vote for a People’s Choice Award. Board members were ineligible for the Best of Show Awards.

2023 Adult Fine Art Show Results:

Best of Show

• 1st Place Jane Mick, “Breezy,” Mixed Media, prize $300.

• 2nd Place Rebecca Horning, “Sandy,” Pastel, prize $200.

• 3rd Place Daniel Cheyra, “in Flight,” Acrylic on Canvas, prize $100.

Oil/Acrylic

• 1st Place Daniel Cheyra, “In Flight.”

• 2nd Place Beverly Woolley, “Indian.”

• 3rd Place Beverly Woolley, “Seascape.”

Watercolor

• 1st Place Vita Blumberg, “Summer Dream House.”

Pastels

• 1st Place Vita Blumberg, “A Stroll.”

• 2nd Place Rebecca Horning, “Sandy.”

• 3rd Place Vita Blumberg, “Farmhouse.”

Mixed Media

• 1st Place Jane Mick, “Breezy.”

• 2nd Place Jane Mick, “Nina Luna.”

• 3rd Place Bradley Smith, “Room.”

Photography

• 1st Place Cathy King, “Window to the Sea.”

• 2nd Place Andrew Lewis, “Bryce.”

• 3rd Place Cathy King, “Laguna.”

Sculpture

• 1st Place Lisa Chavez-Thomas, “Rain Prayer.”

• 2nd Place Lisa Chavez-Thomas, “Eagle Clan Woman.”

• 3rd Place Lisa Chavez-Thomas, “Wind In His Mane.”

This was the first art show for Beverly Wooley, several of whose works included Native American subjects, in honor of her Apache grandmother. For Rebecca Horning and Daniel Cheyra, it was their first time winning in their category at an art show.

AADAC plans to hold more events over the coming year, with a youth fine art show planned in the spring. For more information, visit www.actonaguadulceartscouncil.com.