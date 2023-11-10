Agua Dulce fire burns 5 acres 

A brush fire that broke out in Agua Dulce on Friday afternoon burned 5 acres before forward progress was stopped, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 11:59 a.m. to the southbound side of the Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon Road. They arrived on the scene at 12:06 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported the brush fire to be three-quarters of an acre in size, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.

The fire grew to 3 acres and.was determined to be a slow-spreading one, according to Flores. There was one possible structure threatened.

Firefighters on the scene reported that the fire has the potential to reach 20 acres within an hour.

Forward progress stopped was declared at 12:40 p.m. and the fire had reached 5 acres, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.

No injuries were sustained.