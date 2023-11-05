Attendees of all ages take the driver’s seat at ‘Touch-a-Truck’ 

Four words could constantly be heard at the beginning of “Touch-a-Truck” attendees’ sentences on Saturday: “Let’s go see the …”

After that would come words such as “fire truck,” “mail truck,” “moving truck,” “garbage truck” or “school bus.”

Central Park filled with hundreds of residents on Saturday at the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s annual event, “Touch-a-Truck.”

Dozens of trucks in a variety of sizes from numerous companies and agencies parked all around Central Park.

Walker Goss, 3, sits at the wheel of the LA County Fire Hazmat squad truck at the SCV Education Foundation Touch-A-Truck event held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 110423. Dan Watson/The Signal

Hearing about these trucks was one thing, but on Saturday attendees had the opportunity to touch them, take a peep inside and sit in the driver’s seat.

“I just think it’s kind of fun for them to just sit in the driver’s seat and for them to touch everything, just their curiosity,” said Laura Cruz, a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. “I remember when I was a kid, I just wanted to try it.”

Kids smiled wide as they got to be the ones to honk the horns and turn on the sirens.

The first hour of the event allowed for those with sensory sensitivities to enjoy the event with ease as horns and sirens were not available during this time.

Kennedy Marie, 5, sits at the controls of a SoCalGas repair truck at the SCV Education Foundation Touch-A-Truck event held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 110423. Dan Watson/The Signal

Christina Kreisler, a local parent, described the event as being “great for the little ones.”

Karin Sandnes added that the event offered a lot of opportunities for understanding the different jobs present.

“I think a lot of kids in our community themselves are lucky enough to have family members that are either a sheriff or fire person,” said Sandnes.

“Yeah, they can see what their mom or dad does,” added Kreisler.

“They get an idea of what goes on and not like when they just see an ambulance or a police car go by, they can see that it’s actually work and educational for sure,” said Sandnes.

Children join in the Remo drum circle, one of the activities at the SCV Education Foundation Touch-A-Truck event held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 110423. Dan Watson/The Signal

Garrett Aquin, 7, competes for prizes on the hula hoop at the SCV Education Foundation Touch-A-Truck event held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 110423. Dan Watson/The Signal