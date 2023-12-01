Ayala declares candidacy for City Council

News release

City of Santa Clarita Planning Commissioner Patsy Ayala has declared her candidacy for the 2024 City Council to represent District 1, which includes parts of Newhall and Canyon Country.

The 23-year Santa Clarita resident, in addition to her role on the Planning Commission, has also served as the chair of the Latino Business Alliance, an arm of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

She has also served on the staffs of state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and former Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. She worked as a manager for General Electric and has operated her own business. She has also involved in various local organizations including the Homeless Task Force and tourism councils in addition to other community groups, according to a news release from her campaign.

Ayala was recognized as the 2013 Woman of the Year for the California Senate’s 21st District and the 2023 Hispanic Community Leader by Wilk.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer management systems from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. She has received certificates of study in marketing from Wharton School of Business and in politics from Yale University.

“I am committed to elevating services for families, ensuring public safety, and driving essential infrastructure improvements,” Ayala said in the release. “I have a deep understanding of our city’s dynamics and will get things done for our families and their futures. I can be the voice of Canyon Country and Newhall in that I have been part of these communities for many years.”

The 2024 election is the first Santa Clarita City Council election in which council members will be elected by district rather than at large. For more information on the switch to districts, go to signalscv.com/2023/05/city-oks-district-based-map-for-next-election.