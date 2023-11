A brush fire broke out and was swiftly contained Sunday on Soledad Canyon Road along the northbound lanes of State Route 14, east of Shadow Pines Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to an alert on PulsePoint, the 10-by-10 fire was first reported at 2:27 p.m. According to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Ed Pickett of the L.A. County Fire Department, no injuries or damage to structures have been reported.